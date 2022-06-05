Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
gun violence

19-Year-Old Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Long Island Saturday Night Shooting

Police car lights at night
Getty Images (File)

Police responded to a call of shots fired in Hempstead late Saturday, where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Officers arrived at the scene on Terrace Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Homicide investigators said the youngest victim, a 19-year-old male, died at a local hospital within the hour.

Two other Hempstead men, ages 23 and 31, and a 35-year-old Westbury man were also struck by bullets, police said. They were all struck in their legs.

Police in Nassau County have put out a plea for any information regarding the late-night shooting in hopes of tracking down any possible suspects.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceLong IslandHempstead
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us