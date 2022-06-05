19-Year-Old Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Long Island Saturday Night Shooting

Police responded to a call of shots fired in Hempstead late Saturday, where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Officers arrived at the scene on Terrace Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Homicide investigators said the youngest victim, a 19-year-old male, died at a local hospital within the hour.

Two other Hempstead men, ages 23 and 31, and a 35-year-old Westbury man were also struck by bullets, police said. They were all struck in their legs.

Police in Nassau County have put out a plea for any information regarding the late-night shooting in hopes of tracking down any possible suspects.