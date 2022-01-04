17 Alleged Members of a Super Gang Charged in Series of Deadly NYC Shootings: DA

What to Know Seventeen suspected members of three different rival gangs who merged to form one super gang known as YPF, are facing a litany of charges -- a total of 118 counts.

Seventeen suspected members of three different rival gangs who merged to form one super gang known as YPF, are facing a litany of charges -- a total of 118 counts -- after being arrested and variously charged in two indictments with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of weapons and other crimes in connection to shootings that resulted in 14 victims, including four who died.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the mass arrests Tuesday face charges in connection to various incidents including a shooting inside a bodega on New Lots Avenue, a house party in Crown Heights, and an incident at MetroTech plaza.

In the MetroTech incident — which took place in broad daylight — security cameras show people running for their lives when gunfire rang out. An NYU student was shot in the arm.

The District Attorney said the indictment is the result of a long-term investigation by the District Attorney’s Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau and the NYPD’s Brooklyn North Violent Crimes Squad into the violence allegedly committed by members and associates of three violent street gangs that formed an alliance. The gangs are FNO (Fort N**** Only or Fear No One), PPP (Pistol Packing Pitkin) and YAWAH (Young and Wild and Hustling). Collectively, they became known as YPF after joining forces to increase numbers and territory.

Additionally, according to prosecutors, the alliance allowed the alleged gang members to commit violence against their common enemies and maintain geographic dominance. Other benefits included access to more weapons, the freedom to travel safely to their allies’ neighborhoods and the ability to hunt down more rivals, prosecutors said.

At the start of the conspiracies, the alleged gang members arrested ranged in age from 14 to 20 years old.

Mayor Eric Adams on his fourth day as mayor confronted an issue he’s made his No. 1 campaign promise: safer neighborhoods.

The NYPD's new commissioner Keechant Sewell vowed progress saying "stopping violence is the No. 1 mission of the NYPD."

Adams noticed that on some of the district attorney's video evidence -- the suspects now charged with violent crimes -- openly showcase weapons on platforms like Snapchat. The mayor wants those posts banned.

“The technology exists," he said. "If a gun is shown on the screen we should not be displaying that.”

Tackling the flow of weapons into the city is another priority for the district attorney. Gonzalez said that one suspect armed with a .38 revolver when police caught up with him.

“Even when he was arrested he had a gun on him," the district attorney said.

However, Adams insists that investing in education, preventing crimes, and gang takedowns like the one that took place can make a difference.

“It’s doable — we are not going to live in a culture of violence," he said. "It's not who we are. We deserve better."

Several of those charged Tuesday face life sentences if convicted.