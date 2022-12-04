14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead on NYC Street ID'd; Cops Share New Look at Suspects

What to Know A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx in what law enforcement officials believe was targeted -- and the shooting was possibly motivated by music, police say

A security camera video shows two young men entering a bodega here on Morris Avenue; the next view shows both of them suddenly running from behind parked cars with masks on before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday

Law enforcement sources familiar with this case say it’s believed those two opened fire aiming at the 14-year-old and another boy who were walking on the sidewalk on Morris Avenue

Investigators distributed new images over the weekend of two suspects wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy last week in the Bronx.

Authorities also released the identify of the young victim, Prince Shabazz, whom police said was gunned down in what's believed to be a targeted shooting — possibly motivated by music.

A security camera video showed two young men enter a Fordham Heights bodega on Morris Avenue — one with a blue crossbody bag across his chest while the other wore all black with black and white sneakers. The next view showed both of them suddenly running from behind parked cars with masks on before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, after witnesses said several shots rang out.

As the two ran across Morris Avenue, what appears to be a gun can be seen in the right hand for one of them.

Law enforcement sources familiar with this case say it’s believed those two were lying in wait and then opened fire, aiming at the 14-year-old and his brother who were walking on the sidewalk on Morris Avenue near 182nd Street. Nearly 10 shots were fired, sources said.

Despite attempts to save his life once officers arrived, the 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times in the chest, hip and foot. The brother was not hurt.

Detectives shut the area down as a crime scene until about 3:30 a.m. Thursday — ultimately locating at least eight shell casings from a 9-mm weapon. Police were in and around the neighborhood throughout the day looking for evidence.

No arrests had yet been made, with the gunman still on the loose.

The investigation is ongoing but law enforcement sources say this may have been motivated by a feud over music, a disagreement over drill rap (the term "drill" often refers to retaliation or killing). Police do not believe it was a random attack.