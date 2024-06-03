Cricket World Cup takes over Long Island, including heightened security and road closures

Long Island is now the epicenter for cricket.

The International Cricket Council World Cup 2024 is in full swing following a warm-up match on Saturday at Long Island's new cricket stadium.

The area in and surrounding Nassau County's Eisenhower Park is being largely shut down to non-ticket-holders during the 12-day tournament. Matches will be played Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week -- and then daily from June 8 on.

Police are asking people to steer clear of the area through the duration. Eisenhower Park itself will be closed to the public from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the tournament.

The world’s second most popular sport is finally getting a space on Long island. NBC New York’s Greg Cergol reports.

On match days, Park Boulevard, which runs through the park, will be closed in both directions from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Merrick Avenue, which borders the park, will be closed in both directions between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., from Hempstead Turnpike to Charles Lindbergh Boulevard. Local traffic will only be allowed from Stewart Avenue.

Charles Lindbergh Boulevard eastbound will be closed from Earle Ovington Boulevard between 4:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Westbound traffic to the Meadowbrook Parkway won't be affected.

The park is still expected to be closed on non-match days, but Park Boulevard will be open to traffic. Spectators are advised to use mass transit. The MTA said the Long Island Rail Road is adding 29 stops in Westbury.

Officials had also said they planned to ramp up police presence at cricket watch parties as part of their security efforts. The FBI's Nassau County office is assisting.

ISIS supporters shared an image on social media of the cricket stadium built at Long Island's Eisenhower Park with drones flying above, urging violence at the June 9 game between India and Pakistan that is expected to draw a sellout crowd and a billion viewers worldwide. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.