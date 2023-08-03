COVID-19

COVID cases NYC: State warns of ongoing surge in hospitalizations

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Face masks may not be as common as they once were, but that doesn't mean COVID-19 is entirely behind us.

New York state is reporting an uptick in COVID cases and hospital admissions as of late. The state's Department of Health released a report Wednesday stating that hospital admissions increased 22% week over week, averaging more than 100 admissions per day.

There was also a 55% increase in reported cases from the previous week, as the state average 824 reported cases each day, according to the health department.

“As we once again see an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the State, I urge all New Yorkers to remember COVID is a treatable disease,” New York Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “COVID tests are easy to use as well as highly accurate. If you test positive, speak with a health care provider about treatment, which can prevent hospitalization and death."

While health officials said there are currently no concerns with hospital bed capacity, they do urge New Yorkers to exercise caution. And even though levels are nowhere near peak levels they were during the pandemic, health officials urged those who are at higher risk for infection to take precautions.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

COVID-19New YorkCoronavirus
