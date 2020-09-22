2020 Presidential Race

Court, COVID, Race Are Topics for First Trump-Biden Debate

The topics are subject to change because of news developments

By Zeke Miller

In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
AP Photo, File

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off on the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic and race and violence in the nation's cities next week when they meet for their first presidential debate.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday announced the six topics for the first face-to-face event scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland. The topics were selected by the debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, and will each be the subject of 15-minute “blocks” in the debate.

The topics are: “The Trump and Biden Records," “The Supreme Court," ”Covid-19," “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” and “The Integrity of the Election."

The topics are subject to change because of news developments, the commission said.

