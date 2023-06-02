hate crimes

Couple Climbing Into Uber Beaten, Berated in Racist Attack in NYC's Koreatown

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the May 23 incident

By NBC New York Staff

surveillance images of man allegedly behind May 23 attack.
NYPD

A couple was left shaken and injured after a stranger ran up and began an onslaught of anti-Asian racist comments and physical attacks as the victims were trying to get inside their Uber last month.

Police say the attack happened around 1:30 a.m. in Manhattan's Koreatown off West 32nd Street.

The man responsible has yet to be identified by the NYPD, who released the first images of the wanted suspect on Friday.

The couple were attempted to climb into the rideshare they hailed when police say the attacker delivered the hateful comments before things turned physical. He then spit on the female victim and shoved her male partner to the ground, where he was kicked several times.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police say a number of bystanders witnessing the attack rushed over to intervene, prompting the perp to flee the area. He's still wanted by authorities nearly two weeks later.

The suspect was seen wearing a white hooded shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

His victims, both 39 years old, refused medical attention, according to police. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

hate crimesNYPDManhattan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us