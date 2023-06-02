Couple Climbing Into Uber Beaten, Berated in Racist Attack in NYC's Koreatown

A couple was left shaken and injured after a stranger ran up and began an onslaught of anti-Asian racist comments and physical attacks as the victims were trying to get inside their Uber last month.

Police say the attack happened around 1:30 a.m. in Manhattan's Koreatown off West 32nd Street.

The man responsible has yet to be identified by the NYPD, who released the first images of the wanted suspect on Friday.

The couple were attempted to climb into the rideshare they hailed when police say the attacker delivered the hateful comments before things turned physical. He then spit on the female victim and shoved her male partner to the ground, where he was kicked several times.

Police say a number of bystanders witnessing the attack rushed over to intervene, prompting the perp to flee the area. He's still wanted by authorities nearly two weeks later.

The suspect was seen wearing a white hooded shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

His victims, both 39 years old, refused medical attention, according to police. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.