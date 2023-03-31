Nature

Corpse Flower About to Bloom at New York Botanical Garden for 1st Time in 4 Years

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

Most of the time, people don't make a pilgrimage to see (and smell) something that smells like rotting meat. But this case is different.

In the Bronx, a flower infamous for its rotting, putrid smell is set to come back to life at any moment.

It's called the "corpse flower" — otherwise known as titus-arum or amorphophallus titanum — and the New York Botanical Garden says it's preparing to bloom.

What's remarkable about this particular flower? It hasn't bloomed for four years.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The botanical garden has set up a live stream of the flower at the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory.

As of Friday night, the wait for it to open up is still ongoing. But once it does open, you'll have to act fast to see it in person.

News

weather 17 hours ago

Thunderstorms, Damaging Winds, Even Possibly Tornadoes Threaten Saturday: What to Know

Bronx 6 hours ago

Police Search for Bronx Carjacker Who Took Off With 8-Month-Old Baby in Backseat

That's because the bloom only lasts about 24 to 36 hours.

This article tagged under:

NatureBronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us