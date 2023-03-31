Corpse Flower About to Bloom at New York Botanical Garden for 1st Time in 4 Years

Most of the time, people don't make a pilgrimage to see (and smell) something that smells like rotting meat. But this case is different.

In the Bronx, a flower infamous for its rotting, putrid smell is set to come back to life at any moment.

It's called the "corpse flower" — otherwise known as titus-arum or amorphophallus titanum — and the New York Botanical Garden says it's preparing to bloom.

What's remarkable about this particular flower? It hasn't bloomed for four years.

The botanical garden has set up a live stream of the flower at the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory.

As of Friday night, the wait for it to open up is still ongoing. But once it does open, you'll have to act fast to see it in person.

That's because the bloom only lasts about 24 to 36 hours.