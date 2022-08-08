Manhattan

Cooking Pan Attack Leaves 34-Year-Old Beaten, Walletless in Manhattan: Cops

It happened on the Lower East Side late last month

cooking pan attack mn
Handout

A 34-year-old man was apparently beaten with cooking pans, then robbed of his phone and wallet, by a group who violently descended on him as he argued with another person in Manhattan late last month, authorities say.

According to police, the victim was near Ludlow and Rivington streets on the Lower East Side around 2:15 a.m. July 21 when a stranger walked up to him and started arguing.

It's not clear what the dispute was about, but a group of about five people came up as they were arguing and started to attack the victim -- hitting him repeatedly with what police say was believed to be cooking pans. Two of the group members led that attack and also were the ones to steal his phone and wallet, which had his ID, five credit cards and about $220 cash inside.

Those two ran off and were last seen heading north on Ludlow Street. It's not clear where the others involved in the fray went.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of head and knee injuries. He is expected to be OK.

Cops say the thieves wracked up $1,200 worth of charges on his credit cards after the theft.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-5777-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanCRIME STOPPERSAssaultlower east side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us