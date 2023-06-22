lower east side

Construction worker gets wedged between Lower East Side buildings after 30-foot fall

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters raced to save a construction worker who got trapped between two buildings on the Lower East Side following a scary fall, officials said.

The worker, who has not yet been identified, fell about 30 feet Thursday morning and landed on his back. He then got stuck and couldn't free himself from the very tight space between the buildings on Broome Street.

Firefighters had to use blades and jackhammers to breach a wall to get to the man out.

"Took about a half hour to breach the wall, made a cut about six feet wide by two feet high. We eventually pulled the worker out through the hole," said FDNY Chief John Leverock.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The construction worker was injured but awake and talking during the rescue. He complained about pain to his head.

He was being treated at a local hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

lower east side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us