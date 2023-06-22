Construction worker gets wedged between Lower East Side buildings after 30-foot fall

Firefighters raced to save a construction worker who got trapped between two buildings on the Lower East Side following a scary fall, officials said.

The worker, who has not yet been identified, fell about 30 feet Thursday morning and landed on his back. He then got stuck and couldn't free himself from the very tight space between the buildings on Broome Street.

Firefighters had to use blades and jackhammers to breach a wall to get to the man out.

"Took about a half hour to breach the wall, made a cut about six feet wide by two feet high. We eventually pulled the worker out through the hole," said FDNY Chief John Leverock.

The construction worker was injured but awake and talking during the rescue. He complained about pain to his head.

He was being treated at a local hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.