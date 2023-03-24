Construction Worker Falls to His Death at Chase Bank Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan

A construction worker died after falling multiple stories at the new Chase Bank headquarters being built in midtown Manhattan, according to city officials.

The worker, who has not yet been identified, was working on the 12th floor of the building being constructed on Park Avenue between East 47th and 48th streets, the city's Department of Buildings said.

The DOB said the worker lost balance and fell 20 feet through a hole. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Construction was halted at the building after the incident. An investigation is ongoing.