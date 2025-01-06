NYC councilwoman seemingly eludes to damaging congestion toll cameras with lasers

A Queens councilwoman, a constant critic of congestion pricing, called attention over the weekend to something that could permanently damage the cameras used to track drivers entering the new toll zone in Manhattan.

On the day the long-awaited Congestion Relief Zone went live, Vickie Paladino posted a "warning" about laser pointers she said could be easily purchased online and used to disable a camera sensor.

"Important warning: A high-powered laser pointer like the ones you find on EBay for under $30 can destroy a camera sensor. So if you buy one of these lasers, be sure to NOT point them at any cameras, because they could be permanently damaged!" she wrote on X.

The Republican councilwoman had agreed to speak with NBC New York on Monday but canceled late in the day claiming scheduling conflicts.

NBC New York's Andrew Siff managed to speak to MTA Chair Janno Lieber on Monday about the post during a midtown bus ride. He called her message "unfortunate."

"In any other context, we would be shocked if election officials would encourage people to break the law and to cheat other New Yorkers."

By lunchtime Monday, Paladino's post received almost 350,000 views and more than 300 comments.

One comment asked the lawmaker if the laser pointers could "take care of the congestion pricing sensors?" Paladino responded with four thinking-face emojis.

The lasers in question are the same type that have caused concern when shined into airline cockpits from the ground.