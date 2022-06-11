Coney Island Mermaid Parade Makes Splashy Return June 18

The Coney Island Mermaid Parade, a signature performance of self-expression for New Yorkers, will make its in-person return this summer after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The parade, which has been dubbed the largest art procession in the United States since its start in 1983, is Coney Island's way to mark the unofficial start to the summer.

The coveted role of King Neptune has been given to NYC's one-time health commissioner and prominent figure during the pandemic response, Dr. Dave Chokshi.

Mx Justin Vivian Bond, Broadway performer and trans activist, was given the role of Queen Mermaid.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There's still time to register to walk in the parade and join the fun, beginning June 18 at 1 p.m.