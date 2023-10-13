Commuter alert: full closure of Pulaski Skyway for part of weekend

The Pulaski Skyway will be closed in both directions for part of the weekend, the New Jersey Department of Transportation announced.

The closure is due to rehabilitation work of the historic 91-year-old bridge that is scheduled. Additionally, the DOT will take the opportunity to allow for other maintenance operations and inspections to take place during the closure in order to avoid a future closure to do so.

The full closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday in both directions, according to the NJDOT.

To avoid delays, NJDOT is encouraging drivers to use the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations, including the Holland Tunnel, I-78, or to I-280/Route 7 and Route 1&9 Truck southbound. All other motorists will be directed to Route 1&9 Truck in both directions.

The work is part of Contract 8B of the Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project.

