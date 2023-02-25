Comic on Saturday Night Lineup Wanted in NYC Subway Shooting: NYPD

A stand-up comic scheduled to perform Saturday night at a Manhattan comedy venue is wanted by police for a subway shooting last month, according to the NYPD.

Police officials named Marcos Cofresi, 30, as the alleged gunman in a Jan. 28 argument that escalated to train shooting.

Cofresi was allegedly on board a southbound N train in Manhattan around 1 a.m., approaching the Canal Street station, when he became involved in an argument with another rider, police said.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and fired at the 34-year-old victim, striking him twice. He then fled from the train with an unknown woman.

Police said the wounded man survived and was taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

NYPD brass named the wanted man at a press conference on Feb. 14, identifying him as the 30-year-old Brooklyn man. Officials made a plea for the public to help track him down.

They said he was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with "New York" written on the front, dark-colored sweatpants, gray sneakers and a Yankees baseball hat.

Cofresi apparently performs under the name Leo Cofresi and was one of several comedians scheduled to perform at the LOL Comedy Lounge in Times Square Saturday night.