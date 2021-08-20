Closures, Transit Changes and Event Cancellations Due to Henri

As Tropical Storm Henri bears down on the tri-state, officials have made preparations to deal with the storm that looked to hit at least part of the tri-state hard.

In New York City, the Office of Emergency Management urged residents to prepare for heavy rain, strong winds and localized coastal flooding as early as Saturday evening. The city also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, if possible, issuing a travel advisory.

For those who will need to get around the city, the MTA said it was taking steps to prepare for the storm, with strategic deployment of emergency equipment and maintenance personnel for Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North. While no changes in service have yet been announced, the transit agency said that service could be reduced or temporarily suspended depending on the severity of the storm.

LIRR will operate an additional westbound train from Montauk departing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to Babylon, where passengers can connect to other westbound trains.

Other steps were being taken to ensure that the city's buses and subways are also prepared, including inspecting track pumps and drains to make sure they are working.

Due to the heavy winds forecasted, MTA Bridges and Tunnels will enact a soft ban of empty and/or tandem tractor trailers from 11 p.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday. Certain pedestrian walkways on the Marine Walkway, including the Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge and Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge, will close Saturday night as well, but other walkways on the RFK and Henry Hudson bridges will remain open, for the time being.

The Department of Buildings also advised construction sites and property owners to secure any equipment.

City beaches will be closed to swimming on Sunday and Monday, the NYC Parks Department said, due to the dangerous conditions and rip current threat. Mayor Bill de Blasio postponed the 2021 TD Five Boro Bike Tour that was scheduled to take place Sunday. It was rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 29.

As of now, the city has not stated any plans to cancel or postpone the Homecoming Concert in Central Park planned for Saturday evening, although the event should be done hours before the storm arrives.

Elsewhere in New York, utility company PSEG Long Island said that "due to the potential intensity of the storm ... some outages may last up to 7-10 days." National Grid and Orange and Rockland Utilities also announced they were taking steps to prepare for the storms, Con Edison said it was mobilizing extra crews to respond to any outages or other problems that may occur.

In Connecticut — which is also set to take a brunt of the storm — Gov. Ned Lamont announced he will be declaring a state of emergency ahead of the arrival of Henri, including activating the Connecticut National Guard. The governor is ordering 200 Guardsmen and Guardswomen to active duty beginning Saturday morning to support the state's response.

Eversource and United Illuminating both said they are preparing for potential impacts to Connecticut from the storm. Eversource's president and CEO, Joe Nolan, said the company is now classifying the storm as a Level 3 event meaning up to 49 percent of its customers could be without power for up to 10 days.

"We’ve just now declared a Level 3, you need to be prepared for a loss of power for up to five to 10 days in a Level 3," Nolan said. "This will be a very significant storm."