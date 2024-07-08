Citi Bike is hiking its prices this month, again

This news is nothing to "ride" home about.

For this second time this year, Citi Bike has announced it is raising its price -- which its company is blaming on "higher than anticipated battery swapping, insurance and vehicle expenses."

In an effort to meet the demand of its ebike customers, which apparently make up for the majority of all Citi Bike rides now, they are working to building out more charging stations that will help reduce the need for battery swapping.

The website lays out a summary of changes:

Member Pricing Changes

No change in the Annual Membership price

in the Annual Membership price Ebike fees will increase to $0.24 per minute .

. Overage fees (classic and ebike) will increase to $0.24 per minute .

. The cap for ebike rides 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4.80 (all other ebike rides are $0.24 per minute and uncapped).

Reduced Fare Bike Share Members

No change in the monthly membership price

in the monthly membership price Ebike fees will increase to $0.12 per minute .

. Overage fees (classic and ebike) will increase to $0.24 per minute .

. The cap for ebike rides 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4.80 (all other ebike rides are $0.12 per minute and uncapped).

Lyft Pink All Access

Ebike fees will increase to $0.24 per minute .

. Overage fees (classic and ebike) will increase to $0.24 per minute .

. The cap for ebike rides 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4.80 (all other ebike rides are $0.24 per minute and uncapped).

Non-member Single Ride

No change in the Single Ride Pass price.

in the Single Ride Pass price. Ebike fees will increase to $0.36 per minute .

. Overage fees (classic and ebike) will increase to $0.36 per minute.

Non-member Day Pass