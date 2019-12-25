Upstate New York

Christmas Day Crash Kills One, Injures Three in Upstate NY

Police are investigating a Christmas Day crash in suburban Albany that killed a 24-year-old man and injured three others.

The Albany Times-Union reports the crash happened before 7 a.m. when a 2001 Audi S4 struck a utility pole and split into two.

A passenger, Lakhraj Premnauth, of Schenectady was killed at the scene, police said.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to an Albany hospital with critical injuries. Three of the four occupants were thrown out of the vehicle, the newspaper reported.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

