7-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Bronx

A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized with critical injuries after she was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx Tuesday, authorities say.

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call around 8 a.m. at Clinton and East 169th streets found the girl unconscious. She was taken to a hospital. It wasn't clear where on her body she had been stabbed.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

No other details were immediately available. Police say their investigation is ongoing.