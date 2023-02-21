Bronx

7-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Bronx

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene

By Jennifer Millman

siren-generic-cc
NBC 4 New York

A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized with critical injuries after she was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx Tuesday, authorities say.

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call around 8 a.m. at Clinton and East 169th streets found the girl unconscious. She was taken to a hospital. It wasn't clear where on her body she had been stabbed.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

No other details were immediately available. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxNYPDchild abusecrime stoppers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us