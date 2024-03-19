Man accused of murdering NYC toddler in bathtub

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on murder, assault and other charges in the death of a toddler who police sources say was found face down in a Brooklyn bathtub over the weekend.

Kevin James was taken into custody Monday evening in the case of 3-year-old Denim Brown, who was found unresponsive in the tub on New York Avenue in East Flatbush Saturday night.

He had suffered injuries to his head, according to police sources.

James and Brown are both linked to the same address. Their connection wasn't immediately clear.