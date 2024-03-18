Brooklyn

NYPD investigates death of toddler in Brooklyn

By NBC New York Staff

Yellow police tape at night.
NBC10

Authorities are investigating what they describe to be the "suspicious" death of a toddler in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, officers responding to a New York Avenue home in Crown Heights shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday found the 3-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynCrown Heights
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us