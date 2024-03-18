NYPD investigates death of toddler in Brooklyn

Authorities are investigating what they describe to be the "suspicious" death of a toddler in Brooklyn.
According to the NYPD, officers responding to a New York Avenue home in Crown Heights shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday found the 3-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other details were immediately available. Police say their investigation is ongoing.
