Child among 3 shot in deadly New Jersey drive-by shooting

The child's injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening

By Checkey Beckford

Officials in New Jersey are on the hunt for a black sedan last seen leaving the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting late Monday.

Three people inside a parked car along Salem Avenue in Elizabeth were shot before 9 p.m., city officials reported. Police responded to the vehicle to find two adult victims and an injured child.

A not yet identified man, 28, did not survive his injuries. A female victim and the child were both taken to the hospital and were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the victims do not currently reside in Elizabeth, according to the officials. The relationship between the three victims was not immediately known.

Police investigating the shooting were said to be looking for a sedan that fled the scene. Additional information about a possible suspect was not released.

