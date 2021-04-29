6-Year-Old Boy Shot in Shoulder in Yonkers: Police

A 6-year-old boy was struck in the shoulder by gunfire during a shooting between teenagers in Yonkers Thursday evening, police said.

The Yonkers Police Department said they were investigating the incident that occurred near the intersection of Ash Street and Oak Street just after 6 p.m. The boy, who police believe was either on his front porch or near the front door, was shot in the right shoulder and rushed to Jacobi Hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mayor Mike Spano said the boy was in stable condition and is expected to recover. The boy's father and aunt were said to be with him at the hospital.

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said that multiple shots were fired, and that three people, all under the age of 18, were arrested. Mueller said all three took off on foot right after the shots were fired, with officers chasing them down on foot.

Police believe that the teens were exchanging gunfire between themselves, with the boy not being the intended target. Two handguns were also recovered at the scene, Mueller said, calling the shooting "despicable."

No other information was immediately available, and police didn't release any information regarding a possible suspect. Police said that several blocks in the surrounding area were cordoned off, and an investigation is ongoing.