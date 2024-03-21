New map shows where your favorite flowers are blooming in New York

It's that time of year again -- to stop and smell the roses. And the cherry blossoms, lilacs, tulips and magnolias.

New York State just debuted a weekly report to help people find the best spots to see the blooming flowers at more than 30 partner attractions across the Big Apple. It'll be updated every Wednesday afternoon through June right here.

The report is compiled using on-location field observations from the arborists, gardeners and caretakers at dozens of sites throughout New York's 11 vacation regions, including New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and more. It tracks the stages of bloom from "no activity yet" to "full bloom" for cherry blossoms, roses, tulips, lilacs and magnolias.

Curious what's going on flower-wise in NYC right now? The Bloom Report says you'll find cherry blossoms budding at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Daddofil's are also blooming. Early magnolia blooms are also appearing elsewhere in Brooklyn, at The Green-Wood Cemetery, observers say. Those looking for cherry blossoms can head to Untermyer Park & Gardens in Yonkers, where early blooms are appearing on Okame cherry trees. Learn more about the regions here.

Explore this interactive map (photo below) to discover where you can find select flowers at parks, gardens, flower farms, arboretums, nature centers and historic sites across the state.

I LOVE NY

"Spring is an exciting time in New York as the temperatures get warmer, the birds return from their winter migration, and the flowers bud and bloom in both our own gardens and in the many parks and botanical gardens throughout the state," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in launching the new Bloom Report this week. "I encourage residents and visitors to stop and smell the roses – and a host of other flowers— while also discovering all that our parks, farms, historic sites and gardens have to offer."