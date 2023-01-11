Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops

A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say.

The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, but her ex, identified by the NYPD as Rakien Figueroa, ran off. Cops are still looking for him. They released a photo of him (below).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.