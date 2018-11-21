A dead body was found in an inferno at a home on Center Island Tuesday night.

Fire officials say they responded to the blaze at 300 Centre Island Drive about 10:11 p.m. By the time they got to the single family residence, flames had engulfed the entire structure.

It was not immediately known where the body was found or what gender the person was.

Centre Island has no fire hydrants, so extinguishing the blaze was difficult, fire chief David Caso said. Video of the fire shows a giant inferno consuming the house. Firefighters were forced to use five fire trucks as well a rescue boat to pump water from the bay.

It appeared to have started on the first floor but investigators were still looking into it.