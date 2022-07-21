Central Park's Loeb Boathouse to Close for Good

A well-known Central Park restaurant is closing its doors for good, after its reopening following a prolonged pandemic closure.

The Loeb Boathouse, which sits along the easternmost edge of the Central Park Lake, will permanently close come October. The restaurant reopened in March 2021 after temporarily shutting down in Oct. 2020 during the pandemic.

The operator blamed rising costs of labor and goods. All 163 employees at the restaurant will be laid off, according to the notice filed to the state by the owner.

The New York City Parks Department is looking for a new business to takeover the space, and said they were working with the owner to make accommodations for those who already have events scheduled there.