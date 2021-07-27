Central Park ‘Homecoming' Concert: How to Get Tickets, Who's Playing

"We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" will take place Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. with a blockbuster musical lineup, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.
The free concert is meant as a sort of "New York City is back" message to the world, and the mayor said some of the city's favorite icons will perform.
How Do I Get Tickets for the Central Park Concert?
There will be free tickets for the general public, as well as VIP tickets for sale.
The tickets will be released in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek starting on August 2 at 10 a.m. ET. Further releases are scheduled for:
- Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. EDT
- Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m. EDT
- Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. EDT
- Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EDT
What Are the Vaccine Rules for the Central Park Concert?
Ticketholders will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry, but the city says masks will be optional since the event is outdoors.
Who Is Performing at the Central Park Concert?
The lineup is still evolving, but City Hall said the following attendees were confirmed as of the morning of July 27:
- Jon Batiste
- Andrea Bocelli
- Kane Brown
- LL COOL J
- Elvis Costello
- Lucky Daye
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds
- Cynthia Erivo
- Jimmy Fallon
- Jennifer Hudson
- Wyclef Jean
- Journey
- The Killers
- Gayle King
- Don Lemon
- Barry Manilow
- The New York Philharmonic
- Polo G
- Carlos Santana
- Paul Simon
- Patti Smith
- Bruce Springsteen
- Rob Thomas