Homecoming Concert

Central Park ‘Homecoming' Concert: How to Get Tickets, Who's Playing

"We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.

NBC Universal, Inc.

"We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" will take place Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. with a blockbuster musical lineup, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The free concert is meant as a sort of "New York City is back" message to the world, and the mayor said some of the city's favorite icons will perform.

How Do I Get Tickets for the Central Park Concert?

News

face masks 4 hours ago

CDC to Issue New Mask Guidance, Even as NYC Plots Massive ‘Homecoming' Concert

Tokyo Olympics 4 hours ago

Simone Biles: ‘Being Head Star Isn't an Easy Feat'

There will be free tickets for the general public, as well as VIP tickets for sale.

The tickets will be released in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek starting on August 2 at 10 a.m. ET. Further releases are scheduled for:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
  • Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. EDT
  • Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. EDT
  • Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m. EDT
  • Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. EDT
  • Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EDT

What Are the Vaccine Rules for the Central Park Concert?

Ticketholders will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry, but the city says masks will be optional since the event is outdoors.

Who Is Performing at the Central Park Concert?

The lineup is still evolving, but City Hall said the following attendees were confirmed as of the morning of July 27:

  • Jon Batiste
  • Andrea Bocelli
  • Kane Brown
  • LL COOL J
  • Elvis Costello
  • Lucky Daye
  • Earth, Wind & Fire
  • Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds
  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Jimmy Fallon
  • Jennifer Hudson
  • Wyclef Jean
  • Journey
  • The Killers
  • Gayle King
  • Don Lemon
  • Barry Manilow
  • The New York Philharmonic
  • Polo G
  • Carlos Santana
  • Paul Simon
  • Patti Smith
  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Rob Thomas 
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Homecoming ConcertNew York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us