2 pedestrians hurt after car veers onto sidewalk in morning Queens crash: NYPD

Two pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by a car that veered onto the sidewalk in Queens early Sunday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on Steinway Street between 25th and 28th avenues, according to the FDNY.

A red sedan was heading southbound on Steinway Street when it veered onto the sidewalk -- striking an outside dining area, one parked car and at two women pedestrian (one 22-year-old and another 32-year-old), who were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The driver, identified by police as 30-year-old Whitney Walker, was arrested at the scene and charged with vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and DWI, according to police. Attorney information for Walker was not immediately known.