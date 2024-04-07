2 pedestrians hurt after car veers onto sidewalk in morning Queens crash: NYPD

Two pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by a car that veered onto the sidewalk in Queens early Sunday morning, according to police.
The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on Steinway Street between 25th and 28th avenues, according to the FDNY.
A red sedan was heading southbound on Steinway Street when it veered onto the sidewalk -- striking an outside dining area, one parked car and at two women pedestrian (one 22-year-old and another 32-year-old), who were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, according to police.
The driver, identified by police as 30-year-old Whitney Walker, was arrested at the scene and charged with vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and DWI, according to police. Attorney information for Walker was not immediately known.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.