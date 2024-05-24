Manhattan

Californian indicted in chilling stabbing attack on 65-year-old waiting for co-worker at Port Authority

The carpenter was just leaning against a pillar, reading, when he was attacked from behind, authorities say; he was stabbed nine times

By NBC New York Staff

Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York City
Getty Images

A 42-year-old Californian faces an attempted murder indictment for allegedly randomly violently attacking a carpenter leaning against a pillar at the Port Authority Bus Terminal last month, stabbing him almost 10 times, officials said Friday.

Michael McCloskey, who is from Watsonville, California, also is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and attempted assault. He was arraigned Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if he entered a plea.

According to the investigation, the 65-year-old carpenter went to Port Authority shortly before 6 a.m. on April 22 to wait for his co-worker. As he waited, he walked over to a pillar outside the Hudson News store to sit and read.

As he read, prosecutors allege McCloskey, carrying a knife, came up from behind him and, unprovoked, stabbed him nine times in the throat, neck, back and arm. The carpenter endured lacerations, puncture wounds and substantial pain, authorities said. He was sent to a hospital, where he received about 47 stitches and stayed overnight for treatment.

Port Authority officers heard the carpenter screaming and ran over to the store. They arrested McCloskey, and a knife was recovered from the scene.

"As alleged, Michael McCloskey viciously stabbed a carpenter at the world’s busiest bus terminal, causing significant injuries," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "In Manhattan, we take acts of violence committed at major transit sites very seriously and will continue working hard to hold accountable those who commit such acts. I wish the victim a swift recovery."    

There was no immediate update on his condition Friday.

Information on a possible attorney for McCloskey wasn't immediately available.

