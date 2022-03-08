Bus Monitor Dies After Crash Involving NY State Police Vehicle and School Bus

A bus aide was killed after a New York State police vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The fatal incident occurred just after 3 p.m. in the Dutchess County town of Lagrange, New York State Police said. The state police vehicle and an Arlington School District bus crashed on Route 55 and South Cross Road.

After the crash, the bus aide was pronounced dead at the scene by Lagrange Fire Department paramedics. The driver of the school bus and the state trooper were brought to nearby hospitals, as were two adult students who were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

The parents of the students were notified of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.