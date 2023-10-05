Bus driver terminated after caught drinking while taking Long Island students home

A school bus driver on Long Island has been fired after district leaders said the operator was drinking behind the wheel while kids were on board.

The bus driver had picked up students Wednesday from Smithtown High School West after dismissal when he was allegedly spotted with booze. An open alcoholic beverage was seen in the driver's cupholder.

"Once aware, the district intervened immediately and bus company staff met the bus and driver at Great Hollow Middle School prior to dismissal," Superintendent Mark Secaur said in a district email.

The driver, not publicly identified, was immediately pulled from the bus and replaced by another operator.

The bus company put out the following statement: "The safety of our student riders remains our number one priority and this is completely unacceptable. The driver has been terminated and we are cooperating with law enforcement."

Police were notified, but not in time to see the driver with the drink on the bus. No arrests have been made, but police officials said they are investigating.

"We will cooperate fully with the bus company and the precinct as they conduct their investigation. I can confirm, regardless of the outcome of the investigation, that the driver will no longer transport any Smithtown student," Secaur added.