Commuter Bus, 3 Other Vehicles Crash on 495 in NJ; Extensive Delays Reported

A commuter bus and at least three other vehicles were involved in a crash by the Lincoln Tunnel early Tuesday that mucked up the morning rush for many on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities say.

It's not clear what caused the 6:45 a.m. crash on West Street in Union City, near Kennedy Boulevard, around 6:45 a.m.

It also wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. An ambulance was visible at the scene. From Chopper 4's view, it appeared the bus and an SUV crashed head-on and the other vehicles were then impacted.

No other details were available.

Extensive traffic delays were expected in the area through the morning. Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources here.