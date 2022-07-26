Commuter Alert

Commuter Bus, 3 Other Vehicles Crash on 495 in NJ; Extensive Delays Reported

There was no immediate word on injuries but an ambulance was spotted at the scene

A commuter bus and at least three other vehicles were involved in a crash by the Lincoln Tunnel early Tuesday that mucked up the morning rush for many on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities say.

It's not clear what caused the 6:45 a.m. crash on West Street in Union City, near Kennedy Boulevard, around 6:45 a.m.

It also wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. An ambulance was visible at the scene. From Chopper 4's view, it appeared the bus and an SUV crashed head-on and the other vehicles were then impacted.

No other details were available.

Extensive traffic delays were expected in the area through the morning. Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources here.

