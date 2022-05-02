Bryant Park Announces Free Summer Event Series

Get ready to sit back and relax on the Bryant Park lawn as Picnic Performances return this summer for a series of free live music, dance and theater events.

Presented by Bank of America, the lineup consists of over 20 shows, each starting at 7:00 p.m., and kicks off May 27 with "The Barber of Seville," a musical performance by the New York City Opera.

"'The People's Opera' is thrilled to be back in our summer home at Bryant Park, where we can continue our mission of free performances for New York audiences," Michael Capasso, General Director of New York City Opera, told NBC New York.

The schedule currently runs from mid-May to mid-September. Besides the New York City Opera, other participating organizations include Carnegie Hall, American Symphony Orchestra, Asian American Arts Alliance and Classical Theatre of Harlem.

Outdoor performances are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, with no tickets required. While guests may bring their own food and drink, on-site options will be available near the lawn for a rotating selection of NYC vendors.

"Seeing the emotional response that audiences have had to the return of live performances over the past year has been deeply moving to all of us at the Hall. Music and culture are the heart and soul of New York City, and we are excited to be a part of bringing everyone together to enjoy it,” Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall, said to News 4.

Bryant Park celebrates its 30th anniversary this year since its reopening and extensive redesign in 1992. This summer series incorporates a variety of genres, such as broadway, Afro-Latin jazz, electronica, soul and more.

Season highlights also feature the annual LGBTQ+ Pride in the Park concert, Emerging Music Festival and the first-ever open rehearsal residencies with dance companies Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet and Athomasproject.

“Thanks to Bank of America’s commitment, Picnic Performances brings world-class music, theater, and dance to more than a quarter of a million people each summer – both in-person on the lawn and through the livestreams,” said Bryant Park Corporation's President, Dan Biederman.

Free picnic blankets will be available for audience members to borrow during the occasions. Performances can also be watched on the park's social media channels via livestream.