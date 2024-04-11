87-year-old dead after her car rolls over her in driveway of Brooklyn home

An 87-year-old woman was killed after her own car rolled over her while she was in the driveway of her Brooklyn home, according to police.

The woman, identified as Joan Behan, parked her Toyota Corolla in the driveway of her home on West 10th Street in Gravesend just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said. But she was partly out of the car as she had what police said was a "medical episode" — before actually putting the vehicle in park.

Behan slumped forward, fell out of the car and to the ground, according to police. The vehicle started drifting backward and the front driver's side wheel ran her over.

She was taken to Lutheran Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.