‘Call the Police!' Video Shows Livery Cab Toss 78-Year-Old Woman Into NYC Street

A livery cab driver allegedly threw a 78-year-old woman out of his vehicle and into the middle of a Brooklyn street when an argument erupted after she accused him of passing her stop a day ago, according to authorities and video of the confrontation.

It wasn't exactly clear where the woman wanted to go, but the livery driver apparently missed the destination and a war of words erupted. She insisted he go back and he allegedly refused, according to police. The argument escalated.

A bystander started to record the chaos on his phone as it unfolded near Avenue N and 35th Street in Marine Park around 3:30 p.m. He is heard in the video saying, "What's going on?" as a woman's voice screams, "Call the police! He got my phone!"

Yelling and door-slamming continue for some time. Eventually, the cab driver slams his door and speeds off, leaving the woman stunned on the pavement. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. She declined to speak to News 4 Thursday, saying she was still traumatized by what happened. Her daughter says her mom is recovering from minor back injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The livery cab had a TLC plate, and a spokesperson says the agency is aware of the incident and cooperating with the NYPD. The head of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, though, says the union would support the cabbie's immediate suspension. The man's driving privileges should also be revoked, NYSFTD President Fernando Mateo said Thursday.

Mateo called the actions of the driver as seen in the video "criminal in nature" and said the district attorney should prosecute if the investigation merits charges. None have been filed at this point.

"The video is brutal and shows no compassion or respect for the elderly," Mateo said. "There is nothing that can justify throwing an elderly woman out of a car and into the street. The NYSFTD will never support or condone this type of behavior and will seek punishment for any driver that engages in physical attacks unless it is self-defense and the driver's life is in danger."

There wasn't an immediate response from the driver or another person indicating an alternative narrative. The TLC plate, according to the agency's database, is registered to a company called BIFA Enterprise. Phone calls weren't immediately returned. The platform says the driver had a history with Uber, but Uber says the driver has been off its platform for some time.

The investigation is ongoing.