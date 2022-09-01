Marine Park

Access-a-Ride Driver Tosses Woman From Car in Brooklyn After Dispute: Police

NYPD

In a disturbing incident, a 78-year-old woman was pulled out of her Access-a-Ride car in the middle of the street after she and the driver got into a disagreement, according to police.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near East 35th Street and Flatlands Avenue in Marine Park. Police said that the livery driver had passed the woman's destination, and when she asked him to go back, he refused.

The two got into an argument, and the driver eventually got out and pulled her out of the car, police said. A good Samaritan tried to intervene, but was struck by the driver after jumping in.

The driver has not yet been identified, and he has not yet been charged with any crimes. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is expected to recover.

A TLC spokesperson said that they are aware of the incident and are working with the NYPD.

