Shunned lighter-seeker shoves woman to subway tracks in Brooklyn

Authorities are looking for a man who shoved a 62-year-old woman to the train tracks in Brooklyn when she ignored his request for a lighter early Thursday, officials say.

According to investigators, the woman was waiting on a northbound platform for the L train at the Jefferson Avenue station in Bushwick shortly before 6 a.m. when a stranger walked up to her and asked for a lighter.

The woman says she ignored the man -- and he then shoved her onto the train tracks. She didn't know him prior

A bystander helped the woman off the tracks. She was taken to a hospital with lacerations to her left foot.

No description of the suspect was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.