Brooklyn Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in His Hollywood Home: Police

Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Hollywood, police say.

The up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper was killed Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a home invasion robbery at the property he was renting in the Hollywood Hills, police confirmed to NBC New York.

Police responded to the home in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive at about 4:30 a.m. One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He later died at a hospital.

The 20-year-old, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, shot to fame last year with his single "Welcome to the Party" which was later remixed by fellow New York City rapper Nicki Minaj. Minaj has since posted her condolences on Instagram.

