Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Shooting at Hollywood Hills Home

New York rapper Pop Smoke was killed in a shooting during a home invasion early Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, multiple sources tell NBC News.

Police responded to the home in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive at about 4:30 a.m. One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He later died at a hospital.

Los Angeles police did not immediately confirm the victim's identity. Police said a 911 call was received from a friend of someone who was inside the residence.

Getty

The 20-year-old New York rapper, who was born Bashar Barakah Jackson, released "Welcome to the Party" in April 2019. Nicky Minaj remixed the song, which was originally a part of Jackson's debut mixtape, "Meet the Woo."

In December of that year, Jackson collaborated with JackBoys and Travis Scott on "Gatti."

Minaj, 50 Cent and other artists expressed condolences on social media.

It was not immediately clear whether he owns the home. Sources told NBC News he was shot multiple times.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday.