Uber driver shot in head in Prospect Heights

Authorities are looking for two people seen running from the Brooklyn scene where an Uber driver was shot in the head late Thursday, police say.

According to the NYPD, the 52-year-old driver was found wounded in the driver's seat of a black Mercedes-Benz on Lincoln Place in Prospect Heights around 10 p.m.

He was last said to be in critical condition.

Police are looking for two men that witnesses said had been in the vehicle and ran from the scene. No description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.