Brooklyn

Uber driver shot in head in Prospect Heights

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

By Julio "Gaby" Acevedo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are looking for two people seen running from the Brooklyn scene where an Uber driver was shot in the head late Thursday, police say.

According to the NYPD, the 52-year-old driver was found wounded in the driver's seat of a black Mercedes-Benz on Lincoln Place in Prospect Heights around 10 p.m.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

He was last said to be in critical condition.

Police are looking for two men that witnesses said had been in the vehicle and ran from the scene. No description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BrooklynCrime StoppersShootings
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us