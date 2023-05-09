NYC Fire Kills Woman, Leaves 4 Kids Fighting for Life — and May Have Been Arson: NYPD

A woman is dead and four young children are fighting for their lives after a fast-moving fire in Brooklyn overnight that may have been intentionally set, according to the NYPD.

Few details were immediately available regarding the East New York fire that engulfed a three-story home on Fountain Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. It appears it started at the front door and quickly extended to the staircase, then up to the second level, fire officials said. Marshals investigating the cause say an accelerant was found at the scene.

The identity of the woman who died wasn't immediately clear later Tuesday morning, nor was her age known. Four children -- a 9-year-old boy, and 10-, 14- and 17-year-old girls -- were hospitalized in critical condition, the FDNY said.

The nature of their injuries wasn't known. A man was also pulled from the fiery home, police say. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. His age wasn't clear, but it's believed the victims were related.

"Anytime you see, you know, a whole family like this together, this time of the night, I mean, with a fire ... the emotions outside," Assistant FDNY Chief Chuck Downey said at a news briefing. "It's very emotional."

Sixty firefighters responded to the blaze, one of whom suffered a minor injury, officials say. Video from the scene showed the charred remnants of the building and an army of emergency responders in the area. A crime scene tent was also seen being erected outside the destroyed structure early Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.