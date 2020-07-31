racism

Brooklyn Driver Becomes Target of Racist Anti-Asian Rant After Minor Traffic Accident

The man repeatedly calls the driver and others standing by "inbreds," and after a series of curses and slurs, pulls at the side of his eye and says "you all look like this"

By Adam Harding

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man’s angry, racist rant following a minor traffic accident was caught on camera and is going viral, with the driver at the receiving end now speaking out about what happened.

Xian Tang says the incident began when he clipped a bicyclist swerving on Seventh Avenue in Brooklyn with his car. No one was injured in the minor dust-up, and even before Tan could go check on the biker, he says he was met with hate.

“Before I even had the right mindset to say are you OK, he says, “What’s up bro? What’re you gonna do about it?” said Tang, adding that the man proceeded to unfurl a slew of racial slurs.

The man repeatedly calls Tang and others standing by "inbreds" and after a series of curses and slurs, pulls at the sides of his eye and says "you all look like this."

Tang said he tried to get back in his car three times, but the man wasn’t having it.

“He’s saying all these racial slurs, saying typical things (like) 'Get out of my country, this is my streets, this is my country.’ By the third time, he punches the hood of my car, he punches it,” said Tang.

The incident in Sunset Park comes amid a wave of racist physical and verbal assaults on Asian-Americans in the wake of COVID-19. The ACLU is investigating hundreds of such incidents nationwide in recent weeks, including some in in the city.

On July 14, an 89-year-old woman was assaulted in Brooklyn, her clothes set on fire for no apparent reason.

