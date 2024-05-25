Brooklyn

Brooklyn fire intentionally set kills 1: FDNY

By NBC New York Staff

A Bed-Stuy residence suffers serious damage after an overnight fire.
A Brooklyn man is dead after an overnight fire that authorities say was set intentionally.

Flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Friday at a multi-story residential building on Monroe Street between Tompkins and Throop avenues in Bed-Stuy, according to the FDNY.

It took firefighters under an hour to get the fire under control. That's when they found a 70-year-old man in a bedroom; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 65-year-old woman was also hurt and treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police said they have a person of interest in custody. It wasn't immediately clear what connection that person had to the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

