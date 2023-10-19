Halloween

Brooklyn Children's Museum to host day of Halloween-centric activities

The museum will host children of all ages for a Halloween celebration on Oct. 28 that will feature everything from an insect meet-and-greet to a trick-or-treating trail around exhibits.

By Jane Diaz Bradley

A view of the Brooklyn Children's Museum
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What to Know

  • Brooklyn Children's Museum will host an early Halloween celebration on Oct. 28
  • There will be a wide selection of activities for all ages, including trick-or-treating and a puppet performance.
  • Families interested can find more information on the museum's website.

With Halloween right around the corner, Brooklyn Children's Museum has announced spooky, family-friendly event just in time to celebrate.

The world's oldest children's museum will host an early Halloween celebration on Oct. 28, with costumes highly encouraged. There will be a trick-or-treat path through the museum's exhibits.

The event will include a variety of kid-friendly activities, including an insect meet-and-greet with entomologist Dr. Aaron Rodrigues, a screening of "Muppets Haunted Mansion," a witchy puppet performance, and a rooftop costume dance party deejayed by 10-year-old Annie Red.

“We have fun all year round at BCM, but there’s always a special magic during Halloween,” Acting President and CEO of the Brooklyn Children's Museum Atiba Edwards said. “It’s a joy to serve as a hub where families across Brooklyn can come to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween festivities. We invite you to join us this year, in all your costumed glory!”

Attendees will also be invited to visit the Mad Scientist Animal Menagerie to check out the museum's very own animal maintainers at work.

Tickets are $15 general admission or $14 for grandparents and can be purchased on the museum's website. Children under one year old attend for free.

Guests are asked to attend one of three available sessions: 10am-12:30pm, 1:00pm-3:30pm, or 4:00pm-6:30pm.

For more information, click here.

