Brooklyn

NYPD investigating human remains found at Brooklyn Bridge Park for a 4th time

Police officials refused to comment on whether these cases were related

By NBC New York Staff

Medical examiners and the NYPD are investigating at the crime scene after bone fragments recovered along the shoreline at the Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn, New York, United States on August 31, 2024. At approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening near Jane's Carousel at Brooklyn Bridge Park by Dock Street, bone fragments were recovered along the rocks along the shoreline. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Getty

Human remains have been recovered from a popular Brooklyn park for the fourth time in a matter of months, according to the NYPD.

The latest incident happened last week, when officers responded to Brooklyn Bridge Park around 12:45 p.m. Thursday after remains were spotted along the shoreline.

Police officials said bone fragments were found among the rocks of the shoreline.

Thursday's discovery follows three separate incidents in August when police reported finding bones or human remains near that same area.

The first discovery was reported back on Aug. 19, when police said they found remains in the water near the park following a 911 call. Apparently, a woman had spotted the remains and alerted an NYC Parks worker in the area.

The following night, just after midnight, police said more remains were found along the shoreline. Someone had spotted "skeletal remains" among the rocks, according to police.

Police went back to the park for a third time in August, on the 31st, after yet another report of remains near the park. Officers found additional remains around 7 p.m.

Police officials refused to comment on whether the cases were related.

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPD
