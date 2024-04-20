Multiple people stabbed on party boat near Brooklyn pier: sources

Several people were hospitalized Saturday evening for varying injuries sustained on a fight aboard a party boat near a busy Brooklyn pier, multiple law enforcement sources said.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m., when emergency aid calls first reported what sounded to be a stabbing at the Brooklyn Army Terminal.

Police and fire officials responding to Pier 4 found multiple stabbing victims, but no perpetrator was apprehended. At least two people received stab wounds and were being treated at Lutheran Medical Center.

A third person was struck in the head with a bottle and was taken to the hospital as well, the sources said.

The extent of everyone’s injuries was not immediately known, but no injuries were believed to be life-threatening.