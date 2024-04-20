Brooklyn

Multiple people stabbed on party boat near Brooklyn pier: sources

Police responded to the dock around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of multiple people being stabbed

By Myles Miller and NBC New York Staff

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

Several people were hospitalized Saturday evening for varying injuries sustained on a fight aboard a party boat near a busy Brooklyn pier, multiple law enforcement sources said.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m., when emergency aid calls first reported what sounded to be a stabbing at the Brooklyn Army Terminal.

Police and fire officials responding to Pier 4 found multiple stabbing victims, but no perpetrator was apprehended. At least two people received stab wounds and were being treated at Lutheran Medical Center.

A third person was struck in the head with a bottle and was taken to the hospital as well, the sources said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The extent of everyone’s injuries was not immediately known, but no injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklynstabbing
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us