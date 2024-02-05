Bronx tenants suing landlords say looters raided units and building remains unsafe after collapse

The tenants of a Bronx building have filed a lawsuit against their landlords and multiple city departments over claims they are still living in "hazardous" conditions weeks after a partial collapse that left many homeless.

The Dec. 11 collapse brought down a section of the building in the Morris Heights section of the borough, sending a pile of debris down onto the street below. There were only minor injuries in the collapse and no one was trapped in the rubble.

A video from down the block showed multiple people walking along the sidewalk underneath the scaffolding on West Burnside Avenue. Suddenly, parts of the building came crashing down, as did the sidewalk shed. People ran for safety as debris rained down.

Some of the debris at 1915 Billinglsey Terrace stood up to 12 feet high in spots.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Buildings Department records show the structure has nearly 50 apartments. Nearly 140 people were displaced, including 31 children, as a result of the collapse. Residents ran out with the clothes on their back and nothing more.

More than two dozen tenants of the building are now suing in an effort to expedite repairs and rebuild the collapsed portion of the six-story building.

The lawsuit alleges the owners "engaged in blatantly illegal behavior that has harassed and endangered the tenants by forcing them to sign agreements stipulating that the conditions in their apartments were fully repaired, despite the deplorable conditions, in exchange for receiving the keys to their apartments."

The tenants blame the landlords for failing to provide sufficient security, claiming that "looters" managed to get into some of their apartments and steal personal belongings before the tenants could get back into their homes.

Their lawsuit also alleges "deplorable" living conditions inside the building, including an infestation of bugs and rodents, as well as a complete lack of gas to the building.

“Our clients and all tenants of 1915 Billingsley have suffered tremendously at the hands of their landlord – however, their hardships did not begin when the building partially collapsed, but years before that as the unsafe conditions of the building worsened,” said Zoe Kheyman, staff attorney for Legal Aid’s Civil Practice.

“Landlords must make immediate repairs so that the City can lift the partial vacate order and the tenants can return home. While the work is being done the landlord and the city must ensure that the families who have been allowed to return are not exposed to lead dust, mold and other toxins.”