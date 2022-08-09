SUV Crash Into NYC Salon Draws Heavy Emergency Response

An SUV apparently smashed into a Bronx hair and nail salon Tuesday afternoon, and authorities are investigating reports that multiple pedestrians may have been struck.

There was no confirmation of any possible injuries in the accident near East 163rd Street and Prospect Avenue around 1 p.m.

Footage posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency presence at the scene, with the back of the SUV wedged in the salon and multiple ambulances and fire engines visible on the street.