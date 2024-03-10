Violent road rage fight on Cross Bronx Expressway ends with man crushed between cars

Video captured a frightening road rage exchange last week on the Cross Bronx Expressway that saw one of the involved drivers dragged between two cars.

The NYPD said the altercation occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, right on the heels of the morning rush hour. The video appears to come from a nearby car, not involved in the incident, and starts when a BMW comes to a stop in the middle of two lanes.

The BMW driver gets out of his car and approaches a van. He appears to take a swing at the 66-year-old van driver through the open driver's side window.

The brief exchange ends and the BMW driver walks back to get in his car, before stepping back out for another fight with the van driver. The two men take swipes at one another until tensions escalate even further and the BMW driver forces the door of the van open, according to the video.

The two men continue to fight, entangled in the front seat of the minivan before the BMW driver exits and hops back in his car. The van driver follows, appearing to try and jump in the backseat of the BMW before the man can drive away.

The BMW moves forward and the van driver is briefly crunched between the two vehicles as the BMW driver accelerates down the expressway.

This video, showing a senior being bullied on I-95 near exit 2A in the Bronx, has gone viral on Chinese social media. The BMW driver blocked the minivan and punched the senior driver. Subsequently, the senior attempted to hop onto his car, which was extremely dangerous. The BMW… pic.twitter.com/Kt75VFpaz9 — Ying Tan (@YingTanForNY) March 9, 2024

It's not clear from the video or police details what happened in the lead up to the altercation, nor the condition of the 66-year-old man.

Police said no one has been arrested.